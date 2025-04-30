Featured

President Mahama nominates seven judges for appointment to Supreme Court bench

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Apr - 30 - 2025 , 18:00 1 minute read

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated seven Justices of the Court of Appeal for consideration for appointment to the Supreme Court bench.

They are Justices Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei, Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, Senyo Dzamefe, Kweku Tawiah Ackah-Boafo, Philip Bright Mensah, Janpere Bartels-Kodwo and Hafisata Ameleboba.

The seven were nominated by President Mahama in accordance with Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

The nominations were made known by a letter dated April 29, 2025 and signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama and addressed to the acting Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

According to the Judicial Service, the Judicial Council will consider the nominations “in preparation towards the successive processes.”

This means that after the consideration by the Judicial Council, the seven Justices will have to be approved by Parliament in accordance with Article 144(2) before they fully become Justices of the apex court.