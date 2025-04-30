Next article: Former National Signals Bureau boss Kwabena Adu-Boahene and three others charged with stealing

Featured

Tamale: President Mahama launches apprenticeship programme to train 10,000 youth in 2025

Mohammed Ali Apr - 30 - 2025 , 16:58 3 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday launched the National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP), which is aimed at training 10,000 young people in 2025 across all 261 districts.

The programme includes the payment of a monthly stipend to support participants.

It is backed by a GH¢300 million allocation in the 2025 national budget.

The launch was held at the University for Development Studies (UDS) auditorium in Tamale.

Addressing the gathering, President Mahama said the programme was designed to provide practical skills to young people, especially those struggling to find work or continue their education.

“Phase one, which starts in 2025, will enrol 10,000 apprentices from all the districts of Ghana,” the President stated. “From 2026, we plan to increase the number to 100,000 youth trained annually.”

Mr Mahama said the initiative is part of the National Democratic Congress’s 2024 manifesto promise to expand skills training and job opportunities for the youth.

He explained that the programme is open to all, including persons with little or no formal education.

“Even if you have little formal education, you still qualify,” he said. “You’ll be taught in the language you understand.”

Training will be offered in both short- and long-term formats. The short courses will last between two and four months, while the longer ones will run for 12 to 18 months, depending on the chosen trade and the applicant’s level of experience.

Mr Mahama added that the GH¢300 million earmarked for the programme in the 2025 budget would cover both the cost of training and the monthly stipends.

“This is not going to be like some programmes where the government rushes and starts it, and there are no resources to fund it,” he said.

“With this one, the Minister of Finance has allocated 300 million Ghana cedis for 2025 to start the programme.”

Application forms will be available from May 2025 through the National Youth Authority (NYA) portal.

Prospective applicants can also visit any metropolitan, municipal, or district assembly for assistance, especially those who are not familiar with online processes.

The programme will be managed by the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment in partnership with the NYA, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Agribusiness, civil society groups, and local government authorities.

Mr Mahama cited recent data from the Ghana Statistical Service, which shows that youth unemployment stands at 12.6 per cent, while about 29 per cent of young people are not in education, employment or training.

“These figures are not just statistics. They represent real-life experiences,” he said. “We cannot stand by while our young people are denied the opportunities they deserve to thrive.”

The programme is expected to train over 500,000 young people within the next five years. It is projected that 60 per cent of trainees will secure employment or become self-employed, with beneficiaries likely to see an average income increase of about 40 per cent.

Mr Mahama acknowledged the role of international partners, including the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, in helping to develop the initiative.

“We are not just launching a programme,” he said. “We are igniting a revolution of skills, dreams, and hope.”