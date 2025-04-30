Next article: Deadline for Ghanaian gold traders to apply for licences from GoldBod extended to May 21

Featured

President Mahama launches apprenticeship programme to tackle youth unemployment

Mohammed Fugu Apr - 30 - 2025 , 19:28 3 minutes read

An initiative aimed at tackling youth unemployment and equipping young people across Ghana with employable skills has been launched by President John Dramani Mahama.

Dubbed the "National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP)," the initiative, which will be implemented in 2025 in the first phase, aims to train more than 10,000 young people with hands-on apprenticeship skills. It was launched in Tamale on Wednesday.

The second phase of the programme, which is expected to be rolled out in 2026, would benefit more than 100,000, President Mahama said at the launch.

The initiative is under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment and the National Youth Authority (NYA).

It is part of the government's commitment to address the growing challenge of youth unemployment while enhancing the nation’s technical and vocational capacity.

The year-long training is expected to cover a wide range of trades, including tailoring, carpentry, hairdressing, and auto mechanics, among others.

Youth empowerment

At the launch, President John Dramani Mahama said the intervention was in fulfilment of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto pledge to empower the youth through skills development and job creation.

He said GH¢300 million had been allocated in the 2025 budget for the implementation of the programme, saying “the money is ready for the programme, it is not as if we are now going to look for the money”.

He explained that the NAP would combine theoretical and practical training, with 30 per cent of the time dedicated to classroom-based instruction and 70 per cent to hands-on practical experience.

“This programme is not just about jobs, it’s about building sustainable livelihoods and preparing our youth for the demands of the modern workforce,” he said.

Inclusivity

President Mahama indicated that priority would be given to women and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) who were very vulnerable to promote inclusiveness, stating that “45 per cent of the enrolment has been allocated to women, 5 per cent to PWDs while all vulnerable persons will also be given special attention”.

He added that beneficiary apprentices would receive monthly stipends, start-up kits, and certificates during and after the training programme.

For his part, the Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare-Addo, described the initiative as a novelty and said it would go a long way to create decent jobs for the teeming youth in the country.

While thanking the President for prioritising the needs of the youth, he called on all, particularly young people, to take advantage of the programme to develop themselves.

Application process

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, said interested persons can pick up forms at all Metropolitan, Municipal, District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country and apply free of charge.

Alternatively, he said they could access the forms via the NYA’s website.

“The forms and application process are free of charge, so nobody is required to pay a pesewa for it. If you visit the various MMDAs, they will assist you to go through the application process,” he said.

Writer’s email: mohammed.fugu@graphic.com.gh