Akufo-Addo inaugurates motor assembling plant in Tamale

A motor assembling plant established as part of efforts by the government to create more employment opportunities for the youth has been inaugurated in Tamale.
The establishment of the plant by the Motor King Limited (MKL), a Chinese firm, is part of the government’s one-district, one-factory (1D1F) initiative.
Inaugurating the plant in Tamale last Monday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the MKL would not pay import duties on the raw materials needed for the operations of the company.
“The Motor King Limited will enjoy a tax holiday for five years for contributing their quota towards economic growth,” he said.
Additionally, the firm would also be provided with a research and innovation grant to support its activities in research and promotions.
Support
For his part, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen, said the firm would be given technical experts to take charge of their financial and technical operations.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MKL, Dr Gao Nong, said the company would be introducing a Motor King mobile library project to enhance teaching and learning in the rural areas.
She stated that the management of MKL would support the government to promote quality standards in healthcare delivery, agricultural productions and education through cost-effective transportation in the country.
She announced that the company would modernise the assembling factory to serve the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions.
Mechanisation centres
According to Dr Nong, MKL was in partnership with Shandon Wuzheng Group, China and the Northern Development Authority to set up agricultural mechanisation centres in the Northern Region to introduce modern agricultural technologies and technical training to local farmers.
The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Wang Shi Ting, said the Chinese government was planning to provide a grant to implement the construction of a multi-purpose fishing port complex at James Town in Accra to boost the fishing industry and ease the work of local fishermen.
He encouraged the Chinese investors to support the government’s 1D1F and one-village, one-dam initiatives to boost the Ghanaian economy.