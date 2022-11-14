President Akufo-Addo on a private visit in the UK

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has travelled outside Ghana on a private visit to the United Kingdom.
He is expected back in Ghana on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
President Akufo-Addo, left Ghana, on Sunday, November 13, 2022, for a two-day private visit to the United Kingdom, the Jubilee House stated.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will return to #Ghana on Wednesday, 16th November 2022, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60( of the Constitution, act in his stead.