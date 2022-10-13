President Akufo-Addo inaugurates renovated Embassy building in Paris

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Tuesday inaugurated the renovated building of the Ghana Embassy in Paris, France, with an assurance that Ghana would continue to build on its relations with Francophone countries.
He said the geographical, blood and historical ties between Ghana and the Francophone world had been long-standing, adding that Ghana’s relations with the three countries with which it shared borders, for instance, informed public policy in Ghana.
“This has been the central point of Ghanaian diplomacy ever since we achieved independence,” he said.
The President thanked Ghana’s Ambassador to France, Anna Bossman, and all those who helped in the completion of the project.
“We have to continue to build on our relations with France,” he added.
President lauded
The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, thanked the President for his commitment and support that had resulted in the new look Embassy building.
“Mr President, our thanks go to you for your commitment and support that will ensure that our Paris Mission is well-housed and in the best of conditions.
“You insisted that we include Paris in the list of Ghana’s diplomatic missions to benefit from the Société Générale Bank credit facility acquired to purchase, construct, reconstruct and/or renovate Ghana missions abroad,” she said.
Significant
Ms Botchwey said President Akufo-Addo hit the nail right on the head when he said the Paris Mission was significant in prosecuting Ghana’s foreign policy agenda.
She also thanked Ms Bossman for the good work she was doing, especially the spirit and determination that had seen the successful completion of the project.
Diplomatic relations
Touching on Ghana’s foreign relations, the minister indicated that France was one of the first countries with which Ghana established diplomatic relations immediately after independence in 1957.
“Our long-standing relations with France have since grown and blossomed into fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation in many aspects of our national development, for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” she said.
Ghanaian community
Ms Botchwey urged the Ghanaian community in France to consider the new Embassy building as their home.
“To the Ghanaian community, this is your home. By this renovation, your government is sending a strong message of the importance we attach to the interests of our citizens, which is the priority of our diplomacy. The beautifully fitted Consular Section should complement the high-quality services we provide for your satisfaction,” she said.