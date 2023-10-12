President Akufo-Addo hails Chieftaincy Minister

Daily Graphic Oct - 12 - 2023 , 05:41

President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng for being a leader who always works assiduously to accomplish any task he is given.

“I am very confident that Asabee, the Minister for Chieftaincy will see to it that remaining chiefs come on board as he is efficient at delivering any task assigned him.

I know that with our own Asabee as minister, Akuapem will be united,” he said at the Odwira Festival of the Akuapem Traditional Council in the Eastern Region recently

The President said he was excited that the chiefs and people of Akuapem had put the past behind them and were forging ahead in unity.

He expressed the hope that the remaining council members who were yet to join the united front would not hesitate to do that as the sector minister was poised to ensure unity among them.

President Akufo-Addo was of the view that a united front always contributed to growth and development in every peaceful community.

The President expressed his excitement at how colourful and lively Okuapeman had become and assured the chiefs and people of the traditional area of his support to ensure that they received their share of the national cake in terms of tourism and development.

The Okuapemhene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akufo III, who touched on the theme for the 2023 celebration; “Eco-Tourism for Sustainable Development”, appealed to the government to redirect resources to the Akuapem Traditional Area as it was viable for tourism.

He also used the occasion to woo investors who were looking for a good place to develop to make Akuapem their home so that the traditional area would be well positioned on the map for tourism.

He assured his people that the 2023 Odwira festival marked a new beginning for the Akuapem Traditional Council.