MTN Ghana supports Damba festival

Mohammed Fugu Oct - 12 - 2023 , 05:36

Telecommunications company, MTN Ghana, has presented GH¢15,000 worth of assorted drinks and airtime worth GH¢1,000 to the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, towards this year’s Damba festival celebration.

In addition, it has supported the Dagbon Traditional Council in organising the Inter-community Gala, Grand Durbar and some social activities throughout the festive period.

Presenting the items to the Overlord at the Gbewa Palace in Yendi, earlier this month, the Northern Regional Branch Manager of MTN in-charge of Retail Experience, Kwami Aseye Agude, said the gesture formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility geared towards celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the people.

He said festivals were considered an integral part of the Ghanaian culture and society, for which reason MTN Ghana had been extending support to traditional authorities across the country each year during the celebration of festivals.

"We wish the chiefs and people of Dagbon long life, peace and prosperity and we are looking forward to a sustained partnership with you as you showcase your rich culture and traditional values through this festival celebration” he stated.

The Public Relations Officer of the Dagbon Traditional Council, Musah Yakubu, on behalf of the Overlord, commended MTN Ghana for the gesture and said it would go a long way to ensure a memorable celebration of the festival.

He said "this is not the first time MTN has extended support to the palace; they have been supporting over the years and this has built a good relationship between MTN and the palace".

The Damba festival is celebrated by descendants of the Mole-Dagbon Kingdom, comprising Mamprusis, Mossis, Dagombas, Nanumbas and Gonjas, to display their rich cultural heritage.

The week-long festival is climaxed with a grand durbar at the forecourt of the palaces of the various overlords and paramount chiefs.

The festival is celebrated to mark the birth and naming of Prophet Mohammed, but the actual content of the celebration is a glorification of chieftaincy.