Kobby Asmah chairs Media Trust Ghana

Daily Graphic Oct - 12 - 2023 , 05:44

A former Editor, Graphic, Kobby Asmah, has been appointed the Chairperson of the Executive Council of the Media Trust Ghana.

With over three decades of journalism and corporate leadership practice under his belt, Mr Asmah is expected to bring his rich experience to bear in the management of the organisation.

Other members of the Executive Council are George Ferguson Laing, Dr Lawrence Kwarteng-Ashia, Owusua Oppong-Banahene, Bismark Brown, Nicholina Annor-Adjei, Fui Gameli Segbedzi and Vance Azu, also formerly of the Daily Graphic.

Media Trust Ghana

The Media Trust Ghana is a not-for-profit independent organisation established to provide capacity building for media managers, journalists and journalism institutions.

The organisation's work aims to promote excellent journalism standards in Ghana and beyond, while using independent journalism to foster a better informed society.

It also intends to create awareness about the need for sustainable development as well as throw light on critical but underreported issues.

Other boards

A Chevening scholar, Mr Asmah currently serves as a member of the National Media Commission, as a member of the Advisory Board of the Millennium Excellence Foundation under the patronage of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He served as the Editor, Daily Graphic, from 2019 to March 2023.