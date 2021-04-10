President Akufo-Addo consoles Queen of England

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sent a message of condolence to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the British Royal Family on the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
He described the late Duke of Edinburgh as Queen Elizabeth’s “devoted companion of the last seventy-three (73) years”.
A statement issued by the the Presidency recounted the Queen's visit to the country and noted that “the Ghanaian people have excellent memories of his dynamic and engaging personality.”
The President noted further that Prince Philip’s life “had a positive impact on us in Ghana. Over seven hundred and fifty thousand (750,000) young Ghanaians have benefitted from the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, the great initiative he established in 1956, sixty-five (65) years ago, to unearth talents amongst young people the world over.”
“It is now known in Ghana as the Head of State Award Scheme, and I had the honour, two days before his death, of cutting the sod for the construction of its own administrative office building, making Ghana one of the few countries in the world, and the second in Africa, to have such an office.
The statement said tge Duke's place in Ghanaian history is secure, and we appreciate very much his contact with us.”
President Akufo-Addo stressed that “the British people have lost a redoubtable public servant, and we wish him peaceful rest in the bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again.”
Background
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, died aged 99. Buckingham Palace announced his death on Friday. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.