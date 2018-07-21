Graphic Online

Graphic Online 

Policeman accidentally kills bullion van driver

BY: Graphic.com.gh

A police officer, who was guarding a bullion van reportedly shot and killed the bullion driver by accident at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern region Saturday morning.

Eyewitnesses said the bullion van driver met a rowdy funeral procession on the main Odumase Krobo road on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

They said the police officer, who was guarding the bullion van, in an attempt to restore order for the van to drive through the noisy funeral procession, fired warning shots.

The incident happened around 12:30pm at Manya Kpongnor, a suburb of Odumase- Krobo in the Eastern Region.

The police officer, identified as Constable Amidu Osman was returning from Akosombo to Koforidua on Specie duty on board Nissan Bullion van with registration number GN 1630-12.


On reaching Manya Kpongnor, a group of mourners reportedly blocked the road with a coffin which contained a dead body.

In an attempt to open up the road, the police officer started firing warning shots into the air.

In the process, Constable Amidu accidentally shot and killed the Bullion driver, whose name is not yet known.
He died instantly, according to eyewitnesses.

The body has been deposited at the Atua Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

The Police officer according to police sources is currently assisting police with investigations.

...more will follow

