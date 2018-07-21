Policeman accidentally kills bullion van driver

A police officer, who was guarding a bullion van reportedly shot and killed the bullion driver by accident at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern region Saturday morning
.
They said the police officer, who was guarding the bullion van, in an attempt to restore order for the van to drive through the noisy funeral procession, fired warning shots.
The incident happened around
The police officer, identified as Constable Amidu Osman was returning from Akosombo to Koforidua on
On reaching Manya Kpongnor, a group of mourners reportedly blocked the road with a coffin which contained a dead body.
In an attempt to open up the road, the police officer started firing warning shots into the air.
In the process, Constable Amidu accidentally shot and killed the Bullion driver, whose name is not yet known.
He died instantly, according to eyewitnesses.
The body has been deposited at the Atua Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.
The Police officer according to police sources is currently assisting police with investigations.
