DCOP Tetteh-Korboe heads Police Hospital

The Police Administration has confirmed a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Dr Marian Tetteh-Korboe, a Paediatric Specialist, as the substantive Medical Director of the Police Hospital in Accra.
Her confirmation makes her the first female Medical Director of the hospital since its establishment in 1976.
Dr Tetteh-Karboe had been in an acting position from April 25, 2018, until her confirmation on Monday, July 16, 2018. Before taking the acting position, she was the head of the Paediatrics Department of the Police Hospital, Accra.
Born on July 8, 1961, DCOP Tetteh-Korboe, started working at the Police Hospital in Accra from 1995 to date after she was enlisted into the Ghana Police Service in August 1995.
Prior to that DCOP Tetteh-Korboe worked as a Medical Doctor at the Korle Bu Polyclinic for four years after the completion of her housemanship at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where she worked in the surgery and pediatrics Unit.
Educational background
After working at the Police Hospital in Accra as a senior medical officer for five years, she enrolled at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) from 2000 to 2001 for her masters degree in Tropical Medicine and after her Master’s programme, she did her Postgraduate Diploma in Tropical Child Health at the same institution, in 2002.
She attended the University of Ghana Medical School from 1981 to 1989, then to the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School at Legon, from 1979 - 1981 for her ‘A’ Levels.
At that time women were enrolled for ‘A’ levels at the school.
Dr Tetteh-Korboe had her secondary education at the OLA Secondary School, Ho, then at the Awudome Secondary School, Tsito in the Volta Region from 1978 to 1979.
Professional experience
From November 2016 - April 24, 2018 Dr Tetteh-Korboe was the Deputy Medical Director of the Police Hospital and Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors (BOD) Police Hospital Co- Credit Union (PHCCU) from August 2009 to December 2012, after which she became the board chairto date.
She was very instrumental in setting up the Police Hospital Co-Credit Union (PHCCU) to make police personnel in the country financially independent.
Efficient administration
A release issued in Accra and signed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, said the appointment would take immediate effect.
According to the IGP, in line with section 134 of the Police Service Instructions, DCOP Dr Tetteh-Karboe will be responsible to the IGP through the Director General Services for the effective and efficient administration of the Police Hospital and all police clinics across the country.
She will ensure the provision of healthcare services for all officers, their families and staff of other entitled departments and ensure the provision of a well-organised accident and emergency services.
The medical director will also be responsible for the provision of efficient and effective forensic medical services in the country, as well as the design, installation and implementation of an effective health system to cope with the expansion of the health needs of the service.
She will also deal with other health and medical services directed by the IGP.
Background
The Ghana Police Hospital was established in 1976 with the primary function of providing quality healthcare services for members of the Ghana Police Service and their families, as well as the general public.
The first medical director of the hospital was DCOP/Dr Andani Andan and since then a number of men have been directors until the confirmation of DCOP/Dr Mrs Marian Tetteh-Karboe as the director.
She is being supported by the administration, which is responsible for the day-to-day running of the hospital, and consists of an administrator, director of nursing services, director of finance, director of audit and a public affairs officer.
Departments
The hospital in its present state operates a number of departments and units, including the newly built Intensive Care Unit (ICU) which takes care of patients in critical condition.
The hospital has introduced a health insurance registration centre and health insurance claims office which handle health insurance issues at the hospital.
The hospital’s Records Department is responsible for the confidential safe keeping of individual folders and cards.
The Out–Patients Department (OPD) is the main reception of the hospital. It also serves as an emergency centre. The OPD, which is the gateway to the wards, also serves as the referral point to and from other health institutions.
Great difference
As the first woman Medical Director, Dr Tetteh-Korboe expresses the hope to make a great difference at the hospital and her mission was to improve on emergency, medical, surgical and other specialised services to all police personnel and their dependants, as well as members of the public in line with national and international best practices.
This, according to her, could be achieved through the decoupling of the Accident and Emergency Services from the Out-Patient Department, improving services at the Police Regional Clinics to the provide comprehensive primary health care to police personnel and people in those catchment areas.
The Medical Director will also be improving Pathological and other Forensic Medical Services to assist Police investigation.