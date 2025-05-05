Policeman interdicted for possession of restricted pharmaceutical substance
Graphic.com.gh 1 minute read
A policeman has been interdicted by the Ghana Police Service for the possession of restricted pharmaceutical substance.
In a statement, the Ghana Police Service named him as Lance Corporal Shani Abdullai.
He was caught in possession of restricted pharmaceutical substances at Kpalsi, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region.
His interdiction is to allow for a thorough investigation into his conduct in line with Police Service regulations.