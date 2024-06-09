Featured

Police refute claims by NDC’s Johnson Asiedu Nketia over arrests of Naa Koryoo, others

Graphic Online Jun - 09 - 2024 , 10:03

The Ghana Police Service has strongly denied allegations made by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), regarding the arrest of three individuals in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

Advertisement

At a press conference on Saturday [June 9], Mr. Asiedu Nketia claimed that high-ranking police officials had told him that the arrests were ordered from above.

In an official statement, the police clarified that the claims made by Asiedu Nketia are "false and without any basis." The statement said at no point did the Accra Regional Police Commander, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), or the Inspector-General of Police make such statements.

According to the police, the three suspects were arrested after a Pump Action gun with four rounds of ammunition was found in their vehicle at the Electoral Commission's office in Ofaakor, Awutu Senya East constituency. The suspects have since been cautioned and granted bail.

"The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to a video in which Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia is heard claiming that the Accra Regional Police Commander, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Inspector-General of Police had indicated to him that the arrest of some three persons for possession of firearms at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Constituency was based on an order from above," the statement said.

"We would like to categorically state that the claims are false and without any bases. None of the officers mentioned in the video has at any point in time made any such pronouncement.

"We wish to emphasize that all three suspects were arrested when a Pump Action gun with four rounds of ammunition was found in their vehicle at the offices of the Electoral Commission at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central region. They have subsequently been cautioned and granted bail".

Asiedu Nketia's statement and NDC's response

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, also known as General Mosquito, addressed the media on June 8, following the release of the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, from police custody. He issued a stern warning to the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to act impartially as the 2024 general elections approach.

He asserted that no Ghanaian laws were designed to intimidate citizens and vowed that the NDC would resist any attempts to misuse state power against its members. "We will fight for freedom. We will not allow the coercive powers of the state to be used against us," he declared.

Naa Koryoo's detention at the Cantonments Police Station on June 7 sparked outrage among NDC supporters, leading to a protest at the station.

The incident drew condemnation from various quarters, including former President John Dramani Mahama. Some, like Naa Koryoo’s assistant Delali Sewarkpor, described the detention as politically motivated, attributing it to influences within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).