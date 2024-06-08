Next article: Are Ghanaians struggling to choose between Mahama and Dr Bawumia?

Why NDC's Awutu Senya East parliamentary aspirant has been arrested and Mahama's call for 'immediate' release

Gertrude Ankah Politics Jun - 08 - 2024 , 10:38

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, who is contesting the 2024 parliamentary election in Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central Region on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), was arrested and detained by the police on Friday [June 7].

The police has not publicly explained why she has been arrested and detained but as of Saturday morning [June 8], she was still in police custody at the Cantonments Police Station in Accra,

Indications are that, the arrest is in connection with a gun which was found in her vehicle on Sunday June 2, 2024 in addition to a riotous action at the Electoral Commission office in the constituency, where there is a vote transfer exercise underway.

The chaotic incident last Sunday led to the stabbing of one person.

Koryoo Okunor was arrested together with one Mustapha Mohammed and Abdul Aziz Musah,

They were apprehended while traveling in a Honda CRV vehicle with registration number GX 2044-19 near the Electoral Commission (EC) office at Ofaakor near Kasoa.

She is being held at the Cantonments Police station reportedly assisting an investigation.

Even though the police is yet to officially comment on the arrest, reports suggest the said gun is reportedly registered in her name but indications are that, there is a discrepancy in the spelling of her name on the document indicating the gun belongs to her.

The Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi has however countered that claim saying, "the claim of a discrepancy in her first name is totally false."

Her arrest and detention has been received with varied reactions especially from NDC members, some of whom have massed up at the Cantonments Police station in Accra demanding her release.

Their accusation is that, the arrest was a political persecution being carried out by elements within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

John Mahama's reaction

Former President John Dramani Mahama, who is the flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress has condemned the arrest.

Below is a copy of the full statement from Mr Mahama's office

Please find below the full post on X and Facebook by the NDC flag bearer:



I call on the IGP, the Peace Council, the government, and the people of Ghana to recognise that justice is not just a moral imperative but a crucial prerequisite for maintaining peace and stability in a nation.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Special Aide & Spokesperson

Friday, June 07, 2024.