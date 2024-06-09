Police cautions NDC's Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor on offence of transfer of firearms without authority

Next article: Ashaiman resident jailed 12 months for stealing GH¢3,500 laptop from man who offered him shelter

The police has officially commented on the arrest of Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor. who is contesting the 2024 parliamentary election in Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central Region on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the police, she has been cautioned on the offence of transfer of firearms without authority.

In a press statement, the police explained that it granted bail to three persons who were arrested when a Pump Action gun with four rounds of ammunition was found in their vehicle at the offices of the Electoral Commission at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central region.

"Suspect, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor has been cautioned on the offence of transfer of firearms without authority whilst suspects Abdulai Aziz and Mustapha Mohammed have been cautioned on the offence of possession of firearms without authority," the police statement said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, the court remanded into Police custody, to reappear on June 19, 2024, suspect Usman Haruna for stabbing one person during the disturbances at the office of the Electoral Commission at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East constituency.

It said police investigations are ongoing, while the case docket is being forwarded to the Office of the Attorney-General for study and advice.

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor was arrested on Friday and was detained over night at the Cantonments Police Station in Accra before she was released before midday on Saturday,

The arrest was in connection with a gun which was found in her vehicle on Sunday June 2, 2024 in addition to a riotous action involving some NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at the Electoral Commission office in the constituency, where there was a vote transfer exercise underway.

The chaotic incident at the EC office following a disagreement between observers of the two political parties last Sunday led to the stabbing of one person.

Koryoo Okunor was arrested together with one Mustapha Mohammed and Abdul Aziz Musah,

