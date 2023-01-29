Police officer interdicted for leaving rifle in 'trotro'

The Police Administration has interdicted a police Inspector for negligently leaving a service rifle in a commercial vehicle.
The rifle has since been returned by the driver of the said vehicle who alleged that the Inspector had extorted money from him.
The interdicted officer, Inspector Sulemana Adam, stationed with the Rapid Deployment Force, Takoradi in the Western Region, has been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to allow for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The police in a statement dated January 28, 2023, said both the inspector and the driver are assisting with investigation.