Police nab suspected murder fugitives

Two persons suspected to have murdered a Chinese, Jiang Hong, 41, in 2013, have been arrested.
The two, Ebenezer Amoani, 27, and Louis Kofi Amidu Oppong, 24, allegedly murdered Jiang at Wassa Ayaboi and absconded.
The Director-General of Police Intelligence Directorate (PID), Commissioner of Police (COP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, told the Daily Graphic that Jiang, who was engaged in mining at Wassa Ayaboi, was attacked, robbed of his money and some gold and killed by the suspects.
Three other accomplices, identified only as Supper, Jerry and Obutar, are currently on the run.
Arrests
Mr Yohuno said police intelligence led to the arrest of Amoani on June 30, 2018 at Manso Abore in the Ashanti Region.
He said during interrogation, Amoani confessed to his involvement in the murder of the Chinese and mentioned Oppong and three other accomplices as his partners in the robbery that led them to kill Jiang.
According to him, Amoani then led the police team to Kasoa, where Oppong was also arrested.
Chinese security
Mr Yohuno said Oppong also confessed to taking part in the robbery which led to the death of the Chinese and further indicated that a private security guard employed by Jiang, whom he identified only as Supper, masterminded the robbery.
He said the suspects had been handed over to the Wassa Akropong Police Command for further investigations and prosecution.
Mr Yohuno warned criminals that the long arms of the law would catch up with them no matter how long they escaped after committing a crime.