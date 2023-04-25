Police Inspector charged with murder after allegedly shooting lover over GH¢5000 debt dispute

A police inspector named Ahmed Twumasi has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting his lover in Adum, Ashanti Region.

The prosecution stated that investigations revealed that Inspector Twumasi asked the deceased Victoria Dapaah (popularly known as Maa Adwoa) to refund GH¢5000 to him following a misunderstanding between them.

After his lover failed to repay the debt, Inspector Twumasi reportedly shot her, leading to her death.

At the Asokore Mampong District court, the head of legal and prosecution, ACP Kofi Blagodzi, referred to the alleged act as barbaric and expressed the police administration's sorrow over the incident. The police are concerned about Inspector Twumasi's actions, especially since he is not a junior officer.

Inspector Twumasi, who is currently not represented by a lawyer, denied the intention to kill his lover when he spoke at the court.

He is in police custody and expected to reappear before the Asokore Mampong District Court on May 30, 2023.

During the court proceedings, family members of the deceased were overwhelmed with emotion as the prosecution presented the details of the case, specifically the events that led to the shooting.

A few of them even expressed their desire to confront the suspect, but security intervened and escorted the suspect away.

Inspector Twumasi was apprehended at his hideout in Sekyere, near Effiduase, on April 23, 2023, after allegedly committing the act on April 20, 2023.

The accused has been provisionally charged with murder.

