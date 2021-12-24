Police foil assassination attempt on Gomoa Fetteh chief, 5 suspected assassins die in shootout

The police have foiled an assassination attempt on the Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Abor Attah, leaving five out of six suspected assassins dead after an exchange of gunfire with the police.
The shootout took place in front of the palace at Gomoa Fetteh in the Gomoa East District in the Central Region.
The deceased whose identities are yet to be established are suspected to be part of some suspected notorious criminals behind a number of criminal activities in some parts of the country.
A police source which confirmed the incident said they were suspected to have been hired by an unknown person to assassinate the chief, but an informant alerted the police about the mission.
The police team from the Anti Armed Robbery Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department laid ambush close to the palace last Sunday at about 10 p.m.
According to an eye witness, the suspects arrived in a taxi, with registration number GG 3427-21, and were making their way to attack the chief and his head of family (Abusuapayin) who were in the palace.
The prompt intervention of the police led to the interception of the suspects close to a cemetery near the palace.
One of the suspects allegedly opened fire upon seeing the police vehicle, resulting in a shootout which resulted in four of the suspects being gunned down, while two escaped through a nearby bush.
A search in the bush led to the arrest of one of the suspects who had been wounded but was pronounced dead at the Police Hospital in Accra.
The bodies of the four others had been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue, the police source said.
It said when the police searched the taxi, a pump action gun with ammunition, a pistol loaded with ammunition and some cartridges were found.
A search on bodies of the suspects also found talismans around their waists and arms and other items believed to be charms.
The vehicle has since been towed to the Kasoa Police Station.
Chief in shock
Nana Attah told the Daily Graphic that he was shocked that anyone would attempt to take his life because of the seat he was occupying.
“What have I done wrong? I have not wronged anyone. I was installed legally to serve my people so l don’t understand why anyone would want me dead,” he said.