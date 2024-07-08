Featured

Police arrest one suspect in connection with attack on NPP West Wuogon office

Graphic.com.gh Jul - 08 - 2024 , 11:27

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Judith Trisy, identified as one of the people who attacked the Ayawaso West Wuogon office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Accra on July 7, 2024.

The suspect is currently in custody, assisting the police with investigation while efforts are ongoing to get the remaining suspects arrested.

The police in a statement dated Sunday, July 7, this year, launched a manhunt to arrest a group of people who attacked and destroyed some properties including two vehicles at the Ayawaso West Wuogon office of the NPP.

The attack on the office occurred on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

"We would like to assure the public that the perpetrators will be arrested to face justice," the police statement said.