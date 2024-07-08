Featured

Plastic manufacturers call off protest over 5% excise tax

Graphic.com.gh Jul - 08 - 2024 , 11:06

The Ghana Plastic Manufacturers' Association (GPMA) has called off its planned demonstration and production shutdown in response to the government's proposal to impose a 5% excise tax on locally manufactured plastics.

In a press statement issued on Monday, July 8, the plastic manufacturers said they have suspended the protest action scheduled for July 10 after holding "fruitful discussions" with government officials.

"We have held a fruitful discussion with Government (i.e. The Ministry of Trade & Industry) on Friday the 5th of July, 2024 on the issue of the implementation of 5% Excise Tax on all locally manufactured plastic products," the statement said in part.

They added that the Deputy Minister of Ministry of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi assured them that he "will facilitate further engagements and dialogue with government and also immediately trigger the necessary mechanisms and procedures to stop the implementation of the 5% Excise Tax."

The statement signed by the GPMA President, Ebbo Botwe added, "We sincerely appreciate the Deputy Minister for Ministry of Trade and Industry, Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi's intervention."

The planned protest action and shutdown were intended to pressure the government to rescind its decision on the excise tax, which the plastic manufacturers argue will negatively impact their businesses and result in job losses.

However, following positive discussions with the deputy trade minister, GPMA said it has now "Called-Off our intended demonstration" and put "on HOLD our intended plan to SHUT-DOWN productions."