Police arrest 3 suspected robbers at Madina

Three suspected robbers, who allegedly wielded guns and machetes and attacked a family in a house at Madina and held them hostage, have been arrested through police intelligence
.
The robbers, identified as Joseph
The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP)
He said after attacking the family, the robbers made away with cash of more than GH¢10,000 and valuables, including an iPhone, MP3 players, a camera, wrist watches, a Busy wifi, a Surfline wifi, seven pen drives and a Vodafone modem.
The robbers also took away three mobile phones and an
Manhunt
DCOP Mensah said the police received information that a house at Madina was under attack, so a team of policemen was immediately deployed to the scene.
He noted that when the police arrived at the scene, the robbers, who were armed with a pistol and machetes, had locked up the family in one of the rooms in the house and fled.
The Accra regional police commander said a manhunt was launched to arrest the suspects, and they were arrested in their hideout.
He said the police could not retrieve all the stolen items and cash but found three laptops, an iPhone, phone accessories and an unspecified amount of money.
When they were interrogated, he said, the three suspects confessed to the crime and admitted committing other robberies within the region.