Akufo-Addo wishes NSMQ finalists best of luck

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent his best wishes to the contestants of the 2018 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) ahead of today's finals.
Adisadel College, St Peters Senior High School and West African Senior High School are battling for the bragging rights as winners for the 2018 edition of the competition which is taking place at the National Theatre in Accra.
The President, in a tweet, wished the contestants the best of luck and promised to host the winner of today's contest at the Jubilee House.
The very best of luck to WASS, St. Peters and ADISCO in today's #NSMQ final. It has been an enthralling competition, thus far, and I look forward to welcoming the winners to Jubilee House, as I did last year with Prempeh College. #NSMQ2018— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) July 5, 2018