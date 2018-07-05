Be focused: Bring sanity to BOST— Otumfuo advises new MD

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has charged the new Managing Director (MD) of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST),
Mr George Mensah Okley, to be focused and use his new office to bring sanity into the company .
Otumfuo asked the MD to be guided by recent events in the company that led to the dismissal of his predecessor and deal with the issues for a positive impact.
He encouraged
Courtesy call
The Asantehene gave the advice when the MD paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to officially introduce himself and seek his blessing for a successful tenure in office.
He was accompanied by some board members and management staff of BOST.
Vision
He also disclosed his intention of setting up a world-class trading department that would aim at expanding the company’s trading frontiers into the
He added that he would construct a new office complex that would befit the status of BOST as a leading player in the petroleum industry.