Be focused: Bring sanity to BOST— Otumfuo advises new MD

Author: Serwah Nkyira Opoku
The new Managing Director of BOST exchanging pleasantries with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has charged the new Managing Director (MD) of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Mr George Mensah Okley, to be focused and use his new office to bring sanity into the company.

Otumfuo asked the MD to be guided by recent events in the company that led to the dismissal of his predecessor and deal with the issues for a positive impact.

He encouraged Mr Okley to be disciplined and also seek the support of all stakeholders and players in the industry to ensure the successful management and growth of the company.

Courtesy call

The Asantehene gave the advice when the MD paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to officially introduce himself and seek his blessing for a successful tenure in office.

Mr Okley took over the mantle of leadership at BOST from Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng about a month ago.
He was accompanied by some board members and management staff of BOST.


Vision

Mr Okley used the opportunity to outline his vision and goals for the company, saying he would change the face of BOST and make it one of the preferred oil storage companies in the country.

He also disclosed his intention of setting up a world-class trading department that would aim at expanding the company’s trading frontiers into the neighbouring countries.

Mr Okley said he would cooperate with key players in the midstream oil industry to ensure the security of fuel supply.
He added that he would construct a new office complex that would befit the status of BOST as a leading player in the petroleum industry.