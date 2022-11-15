Pharmacy Council begins licensing exams regime

The maiden edition of the Ghana Pharmacy Technician Qualifying Examinations (GPTQE) has taken off successfully.
Instituted by the Pharmacy Council, it forms part of a new licensing regime for pharmacy technicians seeking to practise in Ghana.
The new licensing regime is to ensure standards, as well as streamline activities of pharmacy technicians in the country.
It is also to weed unqualified individuals out of the practice to derive efficiency.
Candidates
About 300 candidates took part in the maiden edition of the examination that was held in Accra, after which those who are successful would be licensed to practise.
The Deputy Registrar for Professional Development at the council, Albert Wiredu Arkoh, told the Daily Graphic that the maiden examination took off successfully.
Categories
He explained that there were three different layers of personnel in the area of pharmacy practice, whose activities were critical and important for effective healthcare delivery in the country.
This, he said, were pharmacy professionals, medicine counter assistants and pharmacy technicians.
"For the professional pharmacy and medicine counter assistant, all persons who want to practise within that space are licensed and with pharmacy technicians completing the reform processes," he said.
Mr Arkoh explained that for one to qualify to practise as a pharmacy professional in Ghana, one must write the licensure examination known as the Ghana Pharmacy Professionals Qualifying Examinations.
Similarly, those who seek to practise as medicine counter assistant must undertake the Ghana Medicine Counter Assistant Examinations.