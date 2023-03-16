Members of the Parliament Select Committee on Defense at the slain soldier's family house in Ashaiman
Members of the Parliament Select Committee on Defense at the slain soldier's family house in Ashaiman

Parliament Select Committee on Defense and Interior visits Ashaiman

Benjamin Xornam Glover

Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on  Defense and Interior on Thursday, March 16, 2023  paid a working visit to Ashaiman.

The visit follows the death of. soldier,  Sherif Imoro, 21, who was allegedly killed on  Saturday March 4, 2023 by a gang

In what appeared to be a retaliation, some military men on Tuesday, March 7 2023  stormed Ashaiman to look for the killers of the soldiers and residents were subjected to beatings in what they later explained was an intelligence led swoop. 

184 residents of Ashaiman were picked up by the military, subjected to severe beatings and later released. 

The Police later arrested six persons who are currently in custody after a court remanded them over the death of the soldier. 

Some members of the public however, raised concerns about  how the military that went to the Ashaiman town subjected the residents to brutalities and condemned the brutalities. 

Rationale 

The Chairman of the Committee, Kennedy Ohene Agyepong  said the visit was for the Committee to acquaint itself with the incident 

The delegation, which included the Minister of Defense, Dominic Ntiwul first called on the family of the deceased at Zongo Laka.where they commiserated with the parents of the late soldier. 

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |