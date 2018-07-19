Otumfuo calls for collaboration to fight against ‘galamsey’

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called for greater collaboration between traditional rulers and the government in the fight against illegal mining (
galamsey) because one faction cannot stop the menace completely .
He said much as the Constitution mandated the government to hold all lands in trust for the people, it should also
Addressing the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs in Kumasi yesterday, the Asantehene said if chiefs were properly consulted and partnered on such issues within their traditional areas, it would be difficult for any illegal miner to create the impression that he had been sent by any one of them.
Royalties
The Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission,
Per the percentage of sharing of royalties, the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands takes 10
Otumfuo Osei Tutu said since district assemblies took 55
He said it was wrong for chiefs not to have a say in what kind of development projects the assemblies undertook since Nananom were the custodians of the lands.
Suspension
The Chief Executive of the commission announced the suspension of issuance of letters and contracts to individuals with immediate effect to help reclaim damaged lands by
He said the commission had noticed that letters given to legitimate bodies in the reclamation exercise had been abused by fraudsters who used such authority notes to mine in the forest.
He said a committee had also been set up to investigate the payment of stumpage fees and also address the frequency of the release of the royalties to chiefs.
To address the continuous delay in the release of funds from the consolidated account of government, the chief executive agreed with the House on the need to create a separate account to facilitate the easy release of cash to the chiefs.
The Bekwaihene, Nana Osei Kwadwo Ababio, was sworn in as a new member of the House.