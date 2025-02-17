Next article: East Legon accident: Suspects re-arrested after state withdraws charges against Bishop Salifu Amoako, others

Ken Ofori-Atta: OSP issues wanted poster for former Finance Minister

Mohammed Ali Feb - 17 - 2025 , 12:43 2 minutes read

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has intensified efforts to locate former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta by releasing a wanted poster, days after declaring him a fugitive.

The move follows criticism that the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, acted hastily by branding Mr Ofori-Atta a fugitive without exhausting legal procedures.

The poster issued on February 17, 2025, includes Mr Ofori-Atta’s name, photograph, and personal details, stating that he is wanted in connection with multiple corruption-related investigations.

These include the Strategic Mobilisation-GRA contract, the termination of the ECG-BXC contract, payments related to the National Cathedral, and the Ambulance Procurement contract.

It also lists the United States and the United Kingdom as possible locations where he might be residing.

OSP under pressure over fugitive status

On February 12, 2025, the OSP declared Mr Ofori-Atta a fugitive, alleging that he had evaded multiple invitations for questioning over corruption-related matters. The declaration sparked criticism from legal experts and political analysts, who questioned whether due process had been followed.

Some argued that the Special Prosecutor should have first secured an arrest warrant and formally engaged international law enforcement agencies before making public statements. Others accused the OSP of selectively targeting individuals linked to the previous administration.

OSP defends its actions

Despite the backlash, the OSP insisted that its actions are legally justified. In a statement following the release of the wanted poster, the office maintained that Mr Ofori-Atta had failed to cooperate with investigators and that issuing the notice was part of efforts to hold him accountable.

“We are pursuing all available legal avenues to bring him to justice,” Sammy Darko, Head of Communications and Strategy for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), said. “The public is encouraged to provide any relevant information on his whereabouts.”