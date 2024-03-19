Next article: PURC orders ECG to present report of operations by April 2 over poor service delivery

One suspect arrested in connection with killing of Professor Adu Boahen's son

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 19 - 2024 , 14:46

The police have arrested one suspect in connection with the killing of Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen, a son of the late Ghanaian politician and historian, Professor Albert Adu Boahen.

Dr Adu Boahen was killed in his East Legon home in Accra on March 17, 2024.

Reports indicate that his home was also ransacked by his attackers.

The police in a statement dated March 19, 2024, said investigators picked the suspect, Mark Forson on Tuesday [March 19, 2024], following a complaint lodged by the deceased's family.

"On 17th March 2024, the police received a complaint from some relations of the deceased that he had been found dead in his room under suspicious circumstances.

"A team of police investigators and crime scene experts immediately visited the scene to commence investigation leading to the arrest of the suspect.

"The suspect is in custody and will be put before the court while investigation continues," the police statement indicated.