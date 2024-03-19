Armed robbers kill son of Professor Albert Adu Boahen in Accra

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 19 - 2024 , 11:44

Purported armed robbers are said to have attacked and killed Christopher Adu Boahen, the son of the late Ghanaian celebrated historian, Professor Albert Adu Boahen.

The deceased, a physically challenged person, is said to have been attacked at his home in East Legon, a suburb of Accra. An Accra-based Asaase Radio which reported the incident said the robbers also ransacked Christopher's home after taking his life.

Christopher Adu Boahen was a brother of Charles Adu Boahen, who served both as a Deputy Minister for Finance and then as minister of state at the Ministry of Finance in the Akufo-Addo government.

Christopher's father, Professor Adu Boahen was the New Patriotic Party's presidential candidate in the 1992 elections, the first elections held in Ghana after the country’s return to democracy under the Fourth Republic.