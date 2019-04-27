Omanhene of Asokore backs Sekyere East DCE

The palace of the Omanhene of the Asokore Traditional Council has described as untrue statements that the chief, Nana professor Susubiribi Krobea Asante, was working for the removal of the DCE for Sekyere East District Assembly, Mary Boatemaa Marfo.
Some elders of the council reportedly told a press conference that the Chief was unhappy with the performance of the DCE and wanted her removal.
However, a statement from the palace has described the account as false and wicked lies with the intention of destroying the relationship between the Chief and the DCE.
The statement said: "Indeed, at the time the said press conference was being held, Nana Prof S. K. B. Asante and Madam Marfo were having a meeting at his residence on how to bring development to the district."
Subsequently, the palace has begun an investigation to identify and deal with the elders alleged to have organised the press conference.
It will be recalled that recently an attempt by some 16 assembly members of the district to pass a vote of no confidence in the CEO failed.
She received the full backing of the Queen mothers and all parties are working together to develop the district.
The DCE is credited with bringing a number of developmental projects to the district including three-unit school block at Okaikrom and a 20-seater Aqua privy toilet.