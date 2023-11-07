Offinso vacant stool: Rev Obofour disagrees with K.K. Sarpong's nomination [VIDEO]

Nov - 07 - 2023

Reverend Kwaku Obofour of the Anointed Palace Chapel International has joined the public debate on the Offinso kingmakers proposal of K.K. Sarpong as the next chief of Offinso.

Rev Obofour, who is an indigene of Offinso, in a televised message on Nokre TV indicated that he was happy that the Manhyia Palace and the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II have raised questions about Mr K.K. Sarpong’s nomination.

The Asantehene has raised issues about Mr Sarpong’s matrilineal linkage to the Offinso stool and has asked the kingmakers to go back and do the right thing.

To Rev Obofour, who has on several platforms touted his links to his hometown Offinso, Mr Sarpong was not an Offinso royal who was in line to replace the late Nana Wiafe Akenten III, who passed in 2021.

He said Dr. K.K. Sarpong can use “all the powers that he claims he has”, he will never be able to occupy the Offinso stool.

He challenged the matrilineal linkage of Dr Sarpong to Offinso and even said, there were more younger and energetic royals who can occupy the vacant stool than an older man.

In October 2023, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at a meeting at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi expressed displeasure about how the king makers were going about affairs in selecting a successor for the vacant Offinso stool in Asanteman.

Addressing the king makers, the Asantehene said the process used in the attempt to nominate a successor was not properly done.

Therefore, he asked the king makers to go back and start the process again.

He questioned why the king makers were circumventing the process, and cannot go straight to the point to indicate that their preference was K.K. Sarpong, probably because of his pedigree in society.

Rather, they were resorting to "lies".

Speaking proverbially, the Asantehene said the king makers sat down and concluded their preference was K.K. Sarpong.

He indicated they could have been straight forward and said he [K.K. Sarpong] was their preference because of his pedigree instead of trying to link the circumstances to royalty.

This move, the Asantehene said was not working, yet the king makers were attempting to push it forward.

The Offinso stool is one of the prominent paramount stools and has one of vast land areas in Asanteman.

It became vacant upon the passing of Nana Wiafe Akenten III in 2021.