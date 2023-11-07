NGO launches initiative to train 1,000 female students

More than 1,000 female students are to benefit from an initiative to equip them with relevant industry skills to succeed in the ever-changing business world.

Dubbed; “SheUnimpeded”, the beneficiaries would be selected from various disciplines, including engineering, science, business management, fashion design and catering.

It is an initiative of Empowering Upcoming Women (EmpUW), a non-governmental organisation that seeks to nurture and empower young women in their pursuit of personal and professional growth.

It also seeks to connect aspiring young women in tertiary education with experienced career professionals.

Launch

EmpUW’s Founding Director, Dorcas Dare, explained that it formed part of her outfit’s commitment towards creating a world where women could achieve their goals and ambitions without restraint adding: “I firmly believe that the journey to success should be unimpeded for all.

“SheUnimpeded is a testament to the fact that when women support women, we can break down barriers, shatter glass ceilings and accomplish anything we set our minds to.

“The commitment and dedication of role models and volunteer coaches who believe in the potential of these young women have made this initiative possible,” she said.

Equality

The Dean of Students’ Affairs of the Accra Technical University, Martin Amoamah, said in an era where gender equality was not just a lofty ideal, empowering upcoming women was not merely a matter of social justice, but an economic imperative that had become critical priority.

“The untapped potential of women in every sector, from technology and business to science and the arts, can be a game-changer for the global economy.

“By ensuring that women have equal opportunities to thrive and succeed, my office has opened its doors to the SheUnimpeded initiative to coach and empower all female students toward success to unprecedented heights”, he said.