#OccupyBoGProtest: Tense stand-off between police and protestors

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson & Diana Mensah Oct - 03 - 2023 , 14:40

There is a tense stand-off between the police and the #OccupyBoGprotestors at the traffic light in front of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park on the Atta Mills Highway.

The Police have cordoned off the road to the Bank of Ghana Headquarters from the traffic light, with a barrier in front of the traffic light, riot police and tear gas canisters.

When the protesters initially reached the traffic light, some of them tried to break through the barricade but they were prevented by their leaders, who insisted that they did not want any clashes with the Police.

They however started shouting and calling on the police to allow them through.

One of the leaders of the protests, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, the Director of Legal of the NDC, told Graphic Online that the protestors had comported themselves peacefully and therefore there was no need for the police to stop them from going to the Bank of Ghana Headquarters to present their petition.

He said the protestors were law abiding citizens and would not do anything to breach the peace.