#OccupyBoGprotest: Minority declines to submit petition to BoG Head of Security in Governor's absence

Kweku Zurek Oct - 03 - 2023 , 15:53

The Minority Caucus in Parliament declined to present their petition to the Director of Security at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) during the #OccupyBoGprotest today. The leaders of the demonstration refused to do so, citing the absence of the Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, or any of his deputies.

The Head of Security at the central bank, Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng attempted to accept the Minority's petition on behalf of Dr. Addison. However, Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson objected and characterized the bank's decision as "disrespectful".

Upon the protest leaders' arrival, they were met by Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng and several members of the bank's leadership. They were informed that Governor Addison was engaged in a meeting with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and, as a result, was unavailable to receive the petition.

In response, the Minority Leader expressed his dissatisfaction with this development, labelling it as disrespectful. He pledged to return at a later time when the governor could personally receive the petition.

“It is very disrespectful not to receive the petition himself. Not even the deputy is here, and we never said we were going to present our petition to security, and we would not give you the petition,” Mr. Forson said

“Now that he has decided to disrespect us, we will not present our petition, and so we will go and come back again. Until we see him, this is just the beginning,” he added.

The Minority has called for the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and his deputies, over alleged mismanagement of the nation’s central bank.

Their call came after the Annual Report and Financial Statement of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), revealed that the BoG had recorded a loss of GH¢60.8 billion, which is equivalent to $6 billion and recorded a negative equity of over GH¢55.1 billion.