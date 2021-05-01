Obuasi Rotary commended for impacting humanity

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Shri C. Sugandh Rajaram, has commended the Rotary Club of Obuasi for its immense contributions towards humanity and the development of communities within Obuasi and its environs.
The high commissioner, who was on a tour of the Ashanti Region, was in Obuasi to familiarise himself with the mining town, interact with the people and assess business opportunities in the town.
The high commissioner, impressed by the many projects that the Obuasi Rotary Club had embarked on, proposed greater collaboration between India and the club to build synergy to trigger economic development.
Projects
Some of the project sites he toured included a 30-household micro-flush toilet and mechanised borehole at Akokoaso, one mechanised borehole at Dadwen and 30 micro-flush toilets at Komfokrom.
Lauding the club for the positive impact it had made in changing the lives of members of society, Mr Rajaram said that more could be done if the two collaborated.
The Obuasi Rotarians said they were committed to planting 1,000 trees in the schools and the Obuasi town as part of measures to restore the greenery in the town.
The outgoing President of the club, Abdul Mumin Tahir, said one of the main focuses of the club was clean water and good sanitation, the reason for the construction of 19 boreholes and 60 micro-flush toilets in the communities.
Interaction with MCE
In a meeting between the Obuasi MCE, Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, and the high commissioner, the MCE said Obuasi "has bounced back" following the reopening of mines and added that the town was ready to receive investors from India.
"Apart from the mines, there are a plethora of investment opportunities which I will urge you (High Commissioner) to look at," he said.
Intensive care unit
The president-elect of the Rotary Club of Obuasi, Mr Sarwan Kumar, reiterated the club’s plan to build a neo-natal ICU to support maternal and child health in Obuasi.
"This facility will help reduce maternal mortality and neo-natal death cases in the town," he said.