Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah makes court appearance

The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah today, Thursday, December 9, 2021, made an appearance before the La Magistrate Court after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Dr Amoah, was on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, arrested together with six others for violating road traffic regulations around the Airport By-pass in Accra.
He failed to appear in court on Wednesday hence a warrant was issued for his arrest for flouting road traffic regulations.
"The Police this morning, Thursday, December 9, 2021, put before the La Magistrate Court, Dr. Stephen Amoah when he presented himself to the Police after failing to appear in court yesterday, Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in which a warrant was issued for his arrest," a Police press statement said.
"Details regarding his appearance in court will be provided by the Accra Regional Police Command in due course”, the police statement added.
