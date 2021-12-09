GRA donates COVID-19 preventive items to Otapro Basic School

As part of efforts towards reducing the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Agona Swedru Taxpayers Service Centre of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has donated COVID-19 preventive items to the Gomoa Otapro D/A Basic School at a brief ceremony.
The items included Veronica Buckets with their stands, gallons of liquid soap, gallons of alcohol hand-rub and quantities of tissue papers.
Social responsibility
Speaking in an interview after handing over the items on behalf of the Commissioner-General of the GRA, Dr Rev Amishaddai O. Amoah, the Office Manager of the Agona Swedru TSC, Mr Abdul-Rahman Musah said that the donation was part of GRA’s corporate social responsibility to selected deprived schools in the country.
A similar donation had already been done to the Solocom Educational Complex at Gomoa Asebu in the Gomoa Central District.
He stated that GRA as an organisation was duty-bound to contribute its quota towards fighting the pandemic so that businesses can survive to religiously pay their taxes for national development.
He said that the nation was not out of the woods yet and that it was important Ghanaians continue to observe and adhere to the safety protocols in order to combat the dreaded COVID-19 disease.
He explained that the pandemic had wreaked havoc across the world and that it would be in the interest of the nation everyone adhered to the safety measures towards eradicating the pandemic, saying “it is only when the pandemic is dealt with that people can return to their normal lives”.
Vaccination
On the ongoing vaccination, Mr Musah entreated Ghanaians to avail themselves to be vaccinated since it was only way that they could protect themselves against the deadly disease, stressing “it is very worrying that some Ghanaians are skeptical about the vaccine”.
“I wish urge all Ghanaians to disabuse their minds about the vaccine and get vaccinated in order to control the further spread of the virus” he said, noting “we must rally behind the government in its quest to get more vaccines to vaccinate the targeted population”.
For his part, the headmaster of the school, Mr John Kenneth Ehun, thanked the GRA for the support to the school in the wake of the deadly pandemic which had hit many countries across the globe.
He said “I wish to assure you that the items will be used for the intended purpose as the nation continue battle the deadly COVID-19 pandemic”.
The Chief of Gomoa Otapro, Nana Osompa Nyamekye II, in the company of his elders, also lauded GRA for the kind gesture to the school.