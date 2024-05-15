Featured

NHIA to roll out dialysis support program on June 1

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin May - 15 - 2024 , 13:27

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, has announced that the NHIA will begin its planned support for dialysis treatment on June 1, 2024.

The announcement follows the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's increase in the cost of dialysis from GH₵380 to GH₵491 on Monday, May 13, 2024.

In an interview with Accra-based JoyNews, Dr. Dacosta said Parliament had approved GH₵2 million to support those needing dialysis treatment.

He stated that the support would be effective for the next six months.

He mentioned that the approved funds would help cover the costs of dialysis treatment at KBTH, Komfo Anokye, and Cape Coast Teaching Hospital

Dr. Da-Costa also explained that a committee of key stakeholders, including the CEOs and medical directors of the three hospitals decided on the allocation of funds.

