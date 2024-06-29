NGO fetes retired GBC staff

Past broadcasters of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (Gaspbroad), have been feted by Okasa Heyeil Association, an NGO, at its monthly meeting at the GBC Club House in Accra.

The gesture was in fulfilment of the association’s promise to refresh the over 50 members of Gaspbroad during their monthly meetings.

Through the benevolence of the NGO, each Gaspbroad member was given a lunch pack at the meeting.

Rationale

Explaining the rationale behind the donation, the President of the Okasa Heyeil association, Prof. Nii Odartei Mills, who is also a past broadcaster of GBC, said the gesture was not only to draw past broadcasters to the monthly meetings, but also encourage fellowship among members.

He said that the association was formed with the aim of paying visit to sick members to put smiles on their faces while urging them to continue to attend meetings regularly.

Appreciation

The Chairman of Gaspbroad, Abe Martey Markwei, on behalf of members, expressed gratitude to Prof. Mills for thinking and caring about his colleagues.

He said the association’s monthly gesture would, in no doubt, draw other retired staff of GBC to join hands with Gaspbroad as a big family.

Mr Markwei also announced that Gaspbroad had initiated series of health and other programmes to ensure the welfare of members at all times.

New executives

New Gaspbroad executive were later introduced to the management of GBC.

They are Chairman, Abe Martey Markwei; Vice, Chairperson, Susie Garbrah; Secretary, Lawrence Tetteh; Treasurer, Margaret Hayford; PRO, Isaac Y. Asante and Financial Secretary, Helena Dottey.

The rest are Organising Secretary, George Magnus; Chaplains, Sulemana Porter, Rev. Ernest Opoku and Rev. Nat Okai, while Michael Nyaku was made an ex-officio member.