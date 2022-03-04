Newly transferred teachers introduced to Common Core Programme

The Lartebiokorshie Circuit of the Ablekuma Central Municipal Education Directorate has introduced the new curriculum for basic schools, the Common Core Programme (CCP) to newly transferred teachers to the circuit to facilitate its implementation.
This was to enable the new teachers apprise themselves with the new curriculum and be ready to effectively and efficiently handle their classes when the programme finally takes off.
Speaking to the teachers at a durbar to welcome them in Accra, the School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) for the circuit, Ms Emelia Frimpong Anane, said the durbar was held once in every term, to discuss issues pertaining to teachers and students’ welfare.
The durbar was held on the theme: “Effective teaching: A key to a successful implementation of CCP”.
She said the circuit was number one in the district and encouraged the teachers to put in their best to either maintain or improve the performance of the circuit.
The head of Monitoring and Supervision at the Directorate, Mr Martin Apima, said there was a mixed response from teachers all over the country in response to the new curriculum.
Some schools, he said, had not begun using the new curriculum, while those that had started were experiencing teacher-apathy towards the programme.
Monitoring
Mr Apima said an online implementation guideline had been made available to help the teachers understand the programme better and help them in developing teaching materials such as lesson notes.
He urged all headteachers to go through lesson notes presented and vet them to be sure that the teachers were applying the new curriculum correctly.
Mr Apima added that he would be visiting the various schools to monitor their progress and their dedication to the programme.
Transfer
The Human Resource Director of the Education Directorate of the Municipality, Madam Victoria Agyeman Duah, who represented the Municipal Education Director, Mrs Monica Ansaba Kumahor, urged all headteachers to endeavour to bring parents on board to help provide learning materials for students.
She said it had come to the notice of the directorate that certain teachers who had received transfer letters had refused to go to their new posts.
"If there is any such situation in any circuit or in any school, if those teachers do not move immediately, the headteacher of the school, the circuit supervisor and the teacher in person, would be summoned before the director," she warned.
The Chairman of the Lartebiokorshie Circuit Welfare Association, Rev. Theophilus Terkpetey, said there was a common fund, which every teacher in the circuit contributed to and from which donations were made to teachers who had lost their parents, were hospitalised or had retired.
He said currently, each teacher contributed five cedis every month, and advocated an increase to 10 cedis.