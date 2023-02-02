New Juaben North Assembly distributes start-up kits, cash to PWDs

THE New Juaben North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has supported 45 Persons with Disability (PWDs) with items worth GH¢140,000.00 to improve their economic activities and livelihoods.
Out of the number, 11 received industrial sewing machines, popcorn machines, fufu pounding machines.
ice chest and deep freezer, while 34 others also had a cheque for GH¢1,500 each.
PWDs request
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Comfort Asante, who presented the items at a ceremony at Effiduase near Koforidua last Friday said the items provided were in response to request made by the beneficiaries.
She said the items were purchased with funds from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).
According to her, the move was to empower the beneficiaries economically to get them out of the street as beggars.
Ms Asante entreated them to use the items productively as there would be regular monitoring to ensure that the items were used for their intended purposes.
Ms Asante stated that it had been the sixth time that such start-up kits and cash had been given out to PWDs in the municipality.
She said the beneficiaries had been making good use of the items provided and that had made the streets in the municipality free of persons with disability.
Monitoring team
The New Juaben North Social Welfare Director, Sally Mahamah, said her outfit had already put in place a monitoring team to regularly monitor PWDs to ensure that the items were put to good use.
She indicated that the items were for them and that it was necessary for them to use the equipment to transform their lives and their families.
Inhumane treatment
The Chairman of the New Juaben North Federation of Disability, Kwadwo Sarpong Boateng, asked the PWDs to ensure that the items given to them were used appropriately to improve the socio-economic well-being of themselves and their families.
He said his outfit would ensure that the PWDs would not sell the items but use them to benefit them, adding that if it found out that some of the beneficiaries were selling the items they would be arrested and prosecuted.
Appreciation
Some beneficiaries, Tettey Godfred and Emmanuel Kwame Nartey, told the Daily Graphic they were grateful to the government and the assembly for providing them with the items.
They stated that the items would benefit them immensely and assured the government and the DCE of taking good care of the items and also making prudent investments into their businesses to help sustain them.