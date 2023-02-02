Kings Group CEO donates furniture to Moree schools

THE Chief Executive Officer of Kings Group (including Kings Furniture), Ekow Nkrumah Bentum, has donated about 330 school furniture to selected schools in Moree.
The gesture, according to Mr Bentum, a native of Moree, was to improve the dire furniture situation in schools in the community.
Faustina Ansah Kow-Dadzie, a pupil of Moree DA Basic, a beneficiary, could not hide her joy.
“We sit in threes and fours on the small desks because we do not have enough desks.
It is most uncomfortable when we have to copy notes.
It makes us fidget a lot and sometimes lose concentration.
This will be a thing of the past,” she said, adding that they were grateful for the gesture.
Joshua Nii Amartey Tagoe, another student, also stated that the new desks would ease the desk congestion.
“The situation now is not good and does not promote effective teaching and learning because our sitting arrangements are uncomfortable,” he said.
The beneficiary schools include Moree Community Senior High, Moree DA “A” and “B” Basic and Moree Methodist “A” and “B” Basic schools.
The furniture also included five teachers tables and five chairs for the school.
Security
Mr Bentum also presented five streetlights to the Moree Community Senior High to improve security in the school.
He further presented hundreds of books to the children’s library at Moree.
He indicated that he was committed to work to improve the standard of learning in the schools by helping to create conducive environment for learning.
Education leveller
He indicated that education was the leveller in society and bridged the gap between the privileged and the underprivileged and must not be downplayed.
He pledged to support efforts towards accelerating the development of Moree.
Mr Bentum urged the government to give technical and vocational education the needed boost in efforts at promoting economic growth and reducing unemployment.
The headmistress of Moree Community SHS, Philomina Somiah-Kwaw on behalf of the beneficiary schools, thanked the benefactor, saying it would significantly improve the furniture deficit in the beneficiary schools.
No more kitchen stools
The Mputuhen of Moree, Nana Otwedom Kweku Foh II, said the donation was timely, adding that it would help reduce the incidence of children sending kitchen stools to school to sit on and thanked Mr Bentum for the gesture.