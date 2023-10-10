NCCE condemns attack on UTV, calls for media freedom and political tolerance

GraphicOnline Oct - 10 - 2023 , 06:17

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) of Ghana has condemned the recent attack on United Television (UTV), an Accra-based television station, during a live show.

The Commission called the attack "unfortunate and disturbing," and said it "serves as an impediment to our fledgling democracy."

The NCCE also reiterated the importance of media freedom and political tolerance in a thriving democracy. The Commission said that the alleged attack on journalists and media commentators is "unacceptable and cannot become part of media culture and practice."

The Commission also expressed concern that the attack was carried out by youth and said that this is a threat to peace and security, especially as the country gears up for the upcoming District Level Elections and the 2024 General Election.

The NCCE called on Ghanaians, especially political parties and actors, to avoid intemperate language and uphold the culture of political tolerance enshrined in the Fourth Republican 1992 Constitution. The Commission also urged political parties to practice politics of decency that is acceptable in the democratic ethos to help strengthen and safeguard the peace and unity of the nation.

The NCCE commended the Ghana Police Service for their swiftness in making arrests in connection with the attack and urged the Service to follow the matter to its logical conclusion and punish the offenders to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Commission also reminded all Ghanaians to put Ghana first in all dealings and play active roles in making the country great and strong.