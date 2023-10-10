Ghana condemns Hamas attacks on Israel, calls for restraint

Kweku Zurek Oct - 10 - 2023 , 06:32

The Government of Ghana has strongly condemned the ongoing Hamas attacks on Israel, calling on Hamas to immediately cease the attacks and withdraw its militants from southern Israel.

In a press release issued on October 8, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration also called on the Israeli government to exercise restraint in its response to the attacks.

The Ministry said that Ghana unequivocally condemns the attacks and affirms its support for Israel's right to exist and defend itself. However, it also called on the two sides to the Israel-Palestinian conflict to return to the negotiation table.

The press release comes amid a renewed escalation of violence in the region, with Hamas militants launching rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip and Israeli forces responding with airstrikes.

The violence has killed several people on both sides and caused widespread damage.

Ghana's condemnation of the Hamas attacks is in line with the position of the international community, which has largely condemned the attacks and urged Hamas to stop.

However, some human rights groups have also criticized Israel's response to the attacks, saying that it has been disproportionate and has killed innocent civilians.

The Israeli government has defended its actions, saying that it is necessary to protect its citizens from Hamas attacks.