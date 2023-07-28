Natives of Bawku appeal for security escorts

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Jul - 28 - 2023 , 11:23

Some concerned natives of Bawku in the Upper East region have petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to provide escorts for vehicles entering and leaving the Bawku township.

This, the concerned natives of the area believe, will help to prevent ambush attacks as well as ensure the safety and security of all citizens travelling into and out of Bawku from all locations.

The group in a statement dated July 24, 2023, copied to a number of institutions said the consistent neglect by the Upper East Regional Security Council to provide escorts for travelers entering into and from the Bawku township “is sadly one of the reasons why the recent conflict has protracted since November 2021 as ambush killing re-escalate the conflict.”

Martin Azare and Amadu Mogtar signed the statement.



Bawku has been experiencing internal conflicts as a result of chieftaincy dispute.

Following the conflict, which has attracted a lot of media attention, a number of people have been killed and several properties destroyed.

The concerned natives argue that “As a country of rule of law, it is unacceptable for citizens to live in fear and for how long can we sit in silence to witness these inactions from our leaders.”

According to them, “Providing security escorts to Bawku and its environs is not only a smart intelligence move and a moral thing to do but a strong measure to reduce gun violence and safeguard Ghana’s borders from potential terrorist attacks and inflow of small arms and light weapons.”

Attached below is a copy of the Petition

PETITION TO THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE AND THE UPPER EAST REGIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL (REGSEC) TO PROVIDE ESCORTS FOR VEHICLES ENTERING AND LEAVING THE BAWKU TOWNSHIP

We write to you in exercise of our rights as law abiding citizens of Ghana and with reference to your mandate to uphold and protect the lives and property of citizens and maintain law and order in the Upper East Region.

Whiles we appreciate the efforts the Police, the Military and the REGSEC are putting in place to maintain law and order amidst the various challenges, we wish to demand that you make good your legal and moral obligation to ensure the safety and security of all citizens travelling into and out of Bawku from all locations and all walks of life.

Between November 2021 to July 2023, the Bawku Municipality has recorded over 30 ambush attacks and road blockades on private and commercial vehicles leading to the loss of lives. Details in appendix 1 attached.

Despite these, the Upper East REGSEC has not seen the need to provide a planned scheduled SECURITY ESCORT in and out of Bawku-Pulimakom, Bawku-Bolga and Nalerigu-Gambaga-Bawku route, an in-action that has sadly emboldened criminals to continue to attack and kill innocent citizens and state security officials.

In a sharp contrast however, when three cases of armed robbery/attacks on travelers were recorded in January 2023 along the Bolgatanga - Tamale Highway, the North East REGSEC moved swiftly to collaborate with their Upper East Regional counterparts to provide security on vehicles on the road to avert similar attacks. Suffice it to note, no lives were lost as compared to the uncountable deaths on the Bawku incidence!

The consistent neglect by the Upper East Regional Security Council to provide escorts for travelers entering into and from the Bawku Township is sadly one of the reasons why the recent conflict has protracted since November 2021 as ambush killing re-escalate the conflict.

As a country of rule of law, it is unacceptable for citizens to live in fear and for how long can we sit in silence to witness these inactions from our leaders. Providing security escorts to Bawku and its environs is not only a smart intelligence move and a moral thing to do but a strong measure to reduce gun violence and safeguard Ghana’s borders from potential terrorist attacks and inflow of small arms and light weapons. Every life matters because it could be you or me!

We the undersigned therefore respectfully demand that the Ministry of Interior, the Upper East REGSEC and the Peace Council immediately within the space of a week upon receipt of this petition by Monday, 31st July 2023 provide a well-planned escort schedule with security visibility at vantage points on all routes for all citizen entering and leaving the Bawku areas from North East, Bolgatanga, Burkina Faso and Togo. OR we will explore other legal and lawful means to drum in our request. Also find attached the list of some of the fatal attacks on the respective routes in appendix 1.

We respectfully submit for your consideration and action.

Martin Azare – 0246023524

Amadu Mogtar – 0244540117

CC:

The Minister of Interior

The Regional Police Commander - UER

Ghana Armed Forces- Northern Command

The Regional Chief Imam

The Chairman-Christian Council

The Bawku Municipal Chief Executive

The Media

The NIB Commander Regional Peace Council

The Regional House of Chiefs

Embassies and Consulates-U.S.A,

British High Commission,

Australian High Commission,

Embassy of China