National Service Authority adopts cashless payment system

Jemima Okang Addae Feb - 06 - 2025 , 12:21 2 minutes read

The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced its transition to a cashless payment system, aligning with the government's modernisation of revenue collection.

A statement issued on February 5 by the Director General of the NSA, Felix Gyamfi, directed all user agencies and stakeholders to make payments, including the 20 per cent and 10 per cent administrative service charges, exclusively through the GHANA.GOV platform.

"This shift to digital payments offers greater transparency, convenience and accessibility for those working with the NSA. Payments can be made 24/7 from anywhere in Ghana via www.ghana.gov.gh or by dialing *222# on all mobile networks", he stated.

Mr Gyamfi further explained that NSA personnel can initiate payment processes for the 10 per cent administrative charge from their dashboard, while user agencies will receive invoice emails for the 20 per cent charge, which must also be processed digitally.

He noted that GHANA.GOV serves as a unified digital platform for accessing government services, offering multiple secure payment options, including bank cards, mobile money, online banking, direct transfers, and SWIFT transactions.

He urged all agencies to discontinue manual payments to NSA staff at district, regional, and headquarters levels, as such transactions would no longer be valid.

"The NSA encourages all stakeholders to embrace this new digital payment system for a more convenient and efficient experience, as we collectively support the Government of Ghana in achieving its objective of establishing a cashless economy", he added.

Read the full statement below;