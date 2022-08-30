National Cathedral project on hold for lack of funds

Construction works on the National Cathedral project has been briefly halted for lack of funds.
Foundation works on the multi-million project has been completed, but, there is currently no work ongoing at the site for the next phase of the project due to lack of funds.
The Executive Director of the National Cathedral Project, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah today said although the contractor was on site, the workers have been sent home until there was enough money to continue with work.
He is therefore, appealing to the Christian community to make financial commitments to help sustain and complete the project.
Dr Opoku-Mensah said this when the leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God called on him in Accra to donate to the Cathedral Project.
