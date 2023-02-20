Nana Eyiaba launches educational fund

An educational fund has been set up at Efutu near Cape Coast to commemorate the 40-year reign of the queenmother of the town, Nana Amba Eyiaba I.
The durbar to climax the anniversary was attended by hundreds of people from all walks of life.
The day also marked the 73rd birthday of the queenmother.
Shining example
In an address to launch the Nana Amba Eyiaba I Education Fund, the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, said Nana Eyiaba remained a shining example of an empowered woman and a trailblazer in women development.
She noted the queenmother’s commitment to girl education and empowerment, which had encouraged many women across the country to rise to achieve their aspirations.
Mrs Assan said her selfless and invaluable service made her a hero and icon for many, saying that should inspire the next generation of women.
A former Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Dora Edu Buandoh, who chaired the function, said education remained a critical ingredient to the development of every community and nation and it was commendable Nana Eyiaba had committed to help educate the next generation.
She advised the youth of the area to emulate her exemplary commitment to humanity.
The Methodist Bishop of Cape Coast, the Rt Rev. Richardson Andam eulogised Nana Eyiaba for her dedication to the Methodist Church and to others and urged others to emulate her.
Optimism
Nana Eyiaba, for her part, thanked all who had made her reign peaceful and successful.
She expressed optimism that the fund would impact many youth to achieve their aspirations.
Profile
Nana Eyiaba is a former Director of Education and was appointed to serve as a member of the Electoral Commission of Ghana from 2004-2010.
She is a torchbearer and advocate for the increased recognition and political participation of queenmothers and was instrumental in establishing the National Council for Women Traditional Leaders (CWTL) in 2001 on which she served as an executive member and National Coordinator till 2016.
Nana Eyiaba also served on the board of directors of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, PANAFEST, the Central Region Tourism Development Committee, the Environmental Protection Agency, the OLA College of Education, the Mental Health Authority and a host of second cycle institutions.
In 2017, she was selected as vice chairperson of the Central Regional Peace Council Board.